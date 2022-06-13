Credit Jacques Kelly for saving an important piece of Penn Station | READER COMMENTARY

An aerial view of Baltimore’s Penn Station prior to the the installation of scaffolding the now wraps around the building as part of a major renovation effort. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Jacques Kelly’s recent article about Penn Station’s current renovation omitted mention of his work rescuing the interior in the 1970s (”Encased in wrappings, as well as history, Penn Station’s face lift begins,” June 11).

When Amtrak took over the Northeast Corridor, it proposed to literally white wash the interior covering original details. Jacques came to the rescue pointing out the significant Rookwood ceramic tile work which was restored and not obliterated.

Thank you, Jacques.

— Nancy Schamu, Baltimore

