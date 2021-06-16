How ‘Male/Female’ came to Penn Station (and why it should stay where it is) | READER COMMENTARY

In 1999, the Municipal Art Society of Baltimore City wanted to contribute a major sculpture to Baltimore in honor of MASB’s centennial. The MASB was founded in 1899 “to provide sculptural and pictoral [sic] decoration and ornaments for the public buildings, streets and open spaces in the City of Baltimore, and to help generally beautify the City.” As the MASB was seeking a site for its project, city officials suggested the plaza in front of the train station, as this was intended for, and at the time was without, a sculpture. Working with a number of consultants including the highly-regarded Public Art Fund, Mr. Borofsky was selected to create a piece for that location. There were a number of proposals but the board of the MASB selected Male/Female as, in the artist’s words, “a symbol of unity and balance.”