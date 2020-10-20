Penn Station expansion is ‘wonderful’ news | READER COMMENTARY

In the midst of so many disturbing challenges facing Baltimore and its residents, Hallie Miller’s upbeat report, (“Baltimore Penn Station redevelopment aims to enhance experience for modern passengers,” Oct. 15) exemplifies why cities always rejuvenate themselves.
Baltimore is a center of commerce, education and the arts. The three-tiered expansion on the north side of the landmark Beaux Arts transportation Penn Station hub will bring jobs, shopping and increased foot traffic to the Station North Arts and Entertainment District that is smack in the geographic middle of Baltimore. Anyone who has seen New York’s Grand Central or Washington’s Union Station knows that this is wonderful news for our town.
Alan Shecter, Towson
