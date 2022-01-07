Missing from Jan. 6: an acknowledgement of Pence’s heroism | READER COMMENTARY

The Democratic Party missed a great opportunity to help unify the country by failing to point out what a hero to all Americans Mike Pence was one year ago (”Biden accuses Trump and supporters of holding ‘dagger at the throat’ of US democracy,” Jan. 7).
By not going along with the tyrannical, anti-democratic ways of his boss Donald Trump, the vice president stood up for the Constitution of the United States instead of his party. The Republican Party has found a way to politicize everything in the past year: protective measures against COVID-19, vaccination mandates and acceptance of results of voting.
Mr. Pence’s brave actions one year ago showed that you cannot politicize the difference between truth and lies or good and bad.
Barnaby F. Starr, Phoenix
