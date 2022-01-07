xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Missing from Jan. 6: an acknowledgement of Pence’s heroism | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jan 07, 2022 3:02 PM
Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress as it convenes to count the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stands at right. File. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP).
Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress as it convenes to count the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stands at right. File. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP). (Saul Loeb/AP)

The Democratic Party missed a great opportunity to help unify the country by failing to point out what a hero to all Americans Mike Pence was one year ago (”Biden accuses Trump and supporters of holding ‘dagger at the throat’ of US democracy,” Jan. 7).

By not going along with the tyrannical, anti-democratic ways of his boss Donald Trump, the vice president stood up for the Constitution of the United States instead of his party. The Republican Party has found a way to politicize everything in the past year: protective measures against COVID-19, vaccination mandates and acceptance of results of voting.

Advertisement

Mr. Pence’s brave actions one year ago showed that you cannot politicize the difference between truth and lies or good and bad.

Barnaby F. Starr, Phoenix

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement