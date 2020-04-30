xml:space="preserve">
Pence unmasked: Vice president’s failure to protect health of hospital patients is disturbing | READER COMMENTARY

Apr 30, 2020 2:14 PM
Vice President Mike Pence visits the molecular testing lab at Mayo Clinic on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Rochester, Minn., where he toured the facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment. Mr. Pence chose not to wear a face mask while touring the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. It's an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical center's policy requiring them.
In the article, “Trump; Meat plants must be open” (April 29), there is a disturbing photo of Vice President Mike Pence visiting a patient at the Mayo Clinic while unmasked in direct disregard to the hospital’s masking policy. His excuse that he has been "frequently tested for the virus” makes no medical sense in light of the fact that one can be coronavirus negative one day but positive and asymptomatic the next day when one is most contagious.

This could be chalked up to medical ignorance except that Mr. Pence was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead his administration’s coronavirus efforts. So sad!

Dr. Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

