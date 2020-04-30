Pence unmasked: Vice president’s failure to protect health of hospital patients is disturbing | READER COMMENTARY

In the article, “Trump; Meat plants must be open” (April 29), there is a disturbing photo of Vice President Mike Pence visiting a patient at the Mayo Clinic while unmasked in direct disregard to the hospital’s masking policy. His excuse that he has been "frequently tested for the virus” makes no medical sense in light of the fact that one can be coronavirus negative one day but positive and asymptomatic the next day when one is most contagious.