Pelosi does not speak for the U.S. | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, with U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, visits the plenary session of the lower house in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama) (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

Despite what U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may think in her own mind, she does not speak for this country. She is not the President of the United States, although she may believe she is in her own strange way (”Nancy Pelosi tells Taiwan the US commitment to democracy is ‘ironclad,’” Aug. 3).

Wake up, Nancy, your word there means nothing and they are only treating you kindly due to your age and the fact that Washington put our a “Silver Alert” on you in Taiwan!

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

