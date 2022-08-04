Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan is performance, not policymaking | READER COMMENTARY

Kent Wang, advisory commissioner for the Overseas Community Affairs Council of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in the United States writes that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan symbolizes America’s commitment to freedom and democracy without mentioning that the U.S., for years, has acceded tacitly to the One China policy. If Beijing invades Taiwan to enforce this policy, is the United States prepared to go to a direct or a proxy war with China for Taiwan’s democracy (”Pelosi can stand up for democracy in Taiwan,” Aug. 2)?

When the United States indulges in unnecessary provocations versus unfavored dictatorships like China and Russia, while coddling a most favored dictatorship, Saudi Arabia, America’s foreign policy loses global legitimacy and respect for its capriciousness and inconsistencies.

It is expected that one day Taiwan will be mainland China’s property. In the face of that future reality, Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has little to do with diplomacy or democracy and more to do with political theater and hypocrisy.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

