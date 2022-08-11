Don’t excuse Pelosi’s behavior with ageism attack on her critics | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden, 79, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, listen as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, 71, speaks before Mr. Biden signs the "CHIPS and Science Act of 2022" during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

Oh, please. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not a victim of ageism; the American people are victims of her sticking around far past her sell-by date (”Criticizing Pelosi is fair; mocking her age and gender isn’t,” Aug. 10).

Speaker Pelosi — who has recently returned from a vainglorious, useless, perhaps very dangerous trip to Taiwan made against the wishes of President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of State — was born before Barack Obama’s mother. Just like President Biden, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Imagine, the absolute senior leaders in our government were born before the parent of a long-retired, two-term president. All of them should have long ago stopped clinging to their power and privileges and turned the governance of this nation over to much younger people who actually have some skin in the game for the future.

Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer should also retire and go away. Shoo. All of these mediocrities should save the money they spend at hair salons and with plastic surgeons trying to make the sun go backward. We would all be better off.

For the record, my 70th birthday is well in the rearview mirror. And if calling Speaker Pelosi a grandmother is sexist, then I respectfully withdraw that term and will henceforth refer to her as a “grandwomxn.” I might be old but I’m woke.

— Jon Ketzner, Cumberland

