Like Columbus, a Pelosi statue in Baltimore may have a watery future | READER COMMENTARY

Very seldom do I agree with Dan Rodricks, but this time he has nailed it (”Tearing down the JFX, raising Pelosi, elevating cookies, discounting a crab cake and other stuff nobody asked about,” April 23).
I, too, agree a statue of Nancy Pelosi is a needed addition to Baltimore. You see that way we can go to the Inner Harbor in the middle of the night and remove it from sight forever.
Thanks for a great idea, Dan.
Reid Hill, Catonsville
