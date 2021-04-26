xml:space="preserve">
Like Columbus, a Pelosi statue in Baltimore may have a watery future | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 26, 2021 2:13 PM
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks at a December news conference from the Speaker's Balcony in the U.S. Capitol. Some in her hometown of Baltimore would like to see a statue of Speaker Pelosi erected in Little Italy. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images).
Very seldom do I agree with Dan Rodricks, but this time he has nailed it (”Tearing down the JFX, raising Pelosi, elevating cookies, discounting a crab cake and other stuff nobody asked about,” April 23).

I, too, agree a statue of Nancy Pelosi is a needed addition to Baltimore. You see that way we can go to the Inner Harbor in the middle of the night and remove it from sight forever.

Thanks for a great idea, Dan.

Reid Hill, Catonsville

