Nancy Pelosi’s classy approach to leadership will be missed | READER COMMENTARY

Lawmakers stand and applaud as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pauses as she speaks on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 17, 2022. Pelosi’s decision to step down from Democratic leadership after 20 years has many admiring the way she wielded power (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The one word that keeps coming to mind about Nancy Pelosi, who will not seek the Democratic leadership in Congress, is “class” (”Nancy Pelosi to step down from House leadership, plans to stay in Congress,” Nov. 17). She has displayed it throughout her career but never more so than in recently released video of her actions during the U.S. Capitol riot and in stepping down from her leadership post. She always puts country first. In contrast, Kevin McCarthy, her likely successor as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, appears to be caving in to demands of far right House members who are hell bent on investigations and impeachments of President Joe Biden and other Democratic officials.

They apparently cannot see that the midterm election results were a wholesale rejection of divisive far right antics by the American public. With their razor thin House majority, they seem poised to shoot themselves in the foot.

— Edward Leslie Ansel, Owings Mills

