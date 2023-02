House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tears her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 4, 2020. File. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

Does anyone remember how then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tore up President Donald Trump’s speech in front of the camera to make a really rude act — and it wasn’t her property to tear up (“No need for rudeness in State of the Union responses,” Feb, 9)?

And remember, it was somewhat against the law!

Advertisement

— Carol Anderson, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.