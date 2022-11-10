A recovering Paul Pelosi shows a bit of Charm City pride | READER COMMENTARY

Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 17, 2022. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday, Nov. 3, after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Your report that Paul Pelosi’s first words to his wife, U.S. House Speaker Nancy D’Alesandro Pelosi, were about a Ravens victory should rekindle hometown pride in the hearts of Baltimore (”Her husband’s mention of a recent Ravens win reassured House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of his recovery after attack,” Nov. 8).

Nancy grew up near our Inner Harbor in Little Italy, in the home of her father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., who served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and as Baltimore’s mayor, and with her older brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III, who would also serve as mayor. Nancy’s mother, Annunciata Lombardi D’Alesandro, was a busy political mom, devout Catholic and den parent to anyone in the neighborhood who needed assistance.

Advertisement

A grievously wounded husband saluted Nancy as she was and remains: a Baltimore lady. Therefore, an old fashioned sense of neighborly common good in all of us should feel under assault when a right-wing election denier screaming “Where Is Nancy?” hits her husband in the head with a hammer. That attack was also on our decency, our hope and our good will.

So let’s hope Paul’s use of a Baltimore sports victory to signal he’s going to make it is a vivid reminder of the day-to-day good faith needed to everyone back in his wife’s hometown.

Advertisement

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.