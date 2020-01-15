This political scam House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is running is not historic at all. It hardly meets the criteria of an impeachment (“House Speaker Pelosi names Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler to be Senate impeachment prosecutors,” Jan. 15). This one-sided kangaroo inquiry sets a dangerous precedent. It will be years before these two branches of government build enough trust to regain some semblance of true governing.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump continues to move forward, appoint judges (including more justices on the U.S. Supreme Court, we hope) and make common sense decisions that Democrats refused to make.
D.M. Quinn, Parkton
