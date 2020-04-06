xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

At best, Pelosi jumped the gun on investigation into government’s virus response | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 06, 2020 4:14 PM
House Small Business Committee Chair Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., center, accompanied by other legislators, watches as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, lifts the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act after signing it on Capitol Hill, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Washington. Velazquez, who attended last Friday's $2 trillion coronavirus economic aid bill enrollment ceremony on Capitol Hill with Speaker Pelosi, House Majority Leader McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, say she has been diagnosed with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
House Small Business Committee Chair Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., center, accompanied by other legislators, watches as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, lifts the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act after signing it on Capitol Hill, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Washington. Velazquez, who attended last Friday's $2 trillion coronavirus economic aid bill enrollment ceremony on Capitol Hill with Speaker Pelosi, House Majority Leader McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, say she has been diagnosed with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik/AP)

There will be plenty of time after this COVID-19 pandemic crisis to do an after action review of what happened, when and by whom, and we can build plans for dealing with future crisis. Much like the 9/11 Commission.

The current activity by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to start an investigative committee in the middle of the crisis is ill advised, not in the interest of our country and is purely political. Shame.

Advertisement

John McGlone, Towson

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement