At best, Pelosi jumped the gun on investigation into government’s virus response | READER COMMENTARY

There will be plenty of time after this COVID-19 pandemic crisis to do an after action review of what happened, when and by whom, and we can build plans for dealing with future crisis. Much like the 9/11 Commission.
The current activity by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to start an investigative committee in the middle of the crisis is ill advised, not in the interest of our country and is purely political. Shame.
John McGlone, Towson
