Community care not the answer for mentally ill people prone to violence | READER COMMENTARY

Police tape is seen in front of the home of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked in their home by an intruder. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Most decent Americans have been horrified by the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (”Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi was on a ‘suicide mission’ according to court filing,” Nov. 1). Much has been made of the vitriolic atmosphere leading up to the midterm election. I believe that this is an opportunity for us to explore the state of mental health treatment in our country.

I had been following the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man who has just been found guilty of murdering and injuring many during the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade in 2021. During the trial, Brooks was arrogant and made himself into a very unsympathetic character. Brooks’ crimes were bad enough, but his behavior during the trial was totally repugnant. Brooks has a very long criminal record, but he also has a record of psychiatric hospitalizations dating back to childhood.

Advertisement

As a parole and probation agent and supervisor in Baltimore, I dealt with many people with a range of psychiatric problems, as did every other agent. Many offenders were amenable to treatment, but others were not. Some would act out in our offices, but we would normally be able to de-escalate the situation. I remember one occasion when we called Baltimore police for help. A young officer from Northern District arrived, and he advised that he had taken the man in question to Union Memorial Hospital’s emergency room the previous day. ERs are just a place to drop a person no one else wants. When families have a family member experiencing a mental health crisis, they are up against the wall due to the very limited mental health resources available.

You don’t need to be a psychiatrist to recognize a person with a very obvious mental illness. The mental health practitioner can classify and recommend treatment according to technical guidelines, but most people can tell when a person is undergoing a mental health crisis. As a boy growing up in Baltimore, I did not see these people in my community, as they were often patients in the state psychiatric hospitals. Someone came up with the idea that community psychiatry was an improvement, so the hospitals were closed or downsized, and the patients were left to their own devices. Community psychiatry certainly works with some patients, but it clearly does not work for those who are prone to violence and who have not responded to treatment. As we have seen with the school shooters, many of these people have been out of control for years. Families are not equipped to handle dangerous and violent family members. The Pelosi case is an outlier, as it doesn’t include a gun.

Advertisement

So why are we so unable to deal with this very serious health and public safety issue that is getting so much worse? I believe that governments at the state, local and national levels have abdicated their responsibilities. By labeling this a public health issue, we have dropped the problem in the laps of the medical community. How well is that working? There are families who live in a state of fear as they know what their relative is capable of. The problem is that the rest of us don’t know until it’s too late. Many people frown upon custodial care but they offer no real alternative.

How many more lives must be lost while waiting for someone to show some leadership? I hope that the next governor, the members of the state legislature and the members of the Maryland’s congressional delegation will work hard to develop a plan that would remove dangerous, mentally ill people from the community until realistic treatment is available.

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.