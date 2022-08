U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center left, and U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, leave the lower house in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama) (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

Terms like “Silver Alert” or “elderly grandmother” or “ancient bones” have recently been in the news for all the wrong reasons. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s politics and trip to Taiwan are fair game, but criticizing her for being an older woman reeks of ageism and sexism (”Pelosi does not speak for the U.S.,” Aug. 5).

Unless, of course, that was the writer’s intent.

— Eleanor Ryan, Elkton

