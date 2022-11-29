Pro-choice Pelosi does not have ‘class’ | READER COMMENTARY

In his recent letter to the editor in The Baltimore Sun, Edward Leslie Ansel describes Nancy Pelosi as having “class” (“Nancy Pelosi’s classy approach to leadership will be missed,” Nov. 24).
The Catholic Church condemns abortion as gravely sinful. Pelosi describes herself as a devout Catholic, yet she has consistently supported pro-abortion measures. I don’t call that “class.” I think “disgusting” would be a better description.
— Diane Levero, Nottingham
