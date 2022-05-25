Happy 100th to Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital | READER COMMENTARY

Marisa Ybarra, a child life specialist at the Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital, plays with toddler Noah Hernandez during a Halloween party for patients at the hospital. File. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun). (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Kudos to Domino Sugar, the iconic Baltimore institution on its 100th birthday (”As Domino Sugar refinery in Baltimore turns 100 years old, major construction projects are taking shape,” May 23). I would like to express a “shout out” to Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital, another Baltimore institution that also is celebrating its centennial anniversary. In 1922, the hospital, then known as Happy Hills Convalescent Home for Children, was founded by a remarkable 22-year-old woman, Hortense Kahn Eliasberg, as a medical home for children recovering from illness and surgery.

Since its founding, the 102-bed institution, jointly owned by Johns Hopkins Medicine and the University of Maryland Medical System, has been providing comprehensive pediatric inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services to Maryland children and has become a national leader in pediatric rehabilitation. Like Domino Sugar, Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital is also growing, including a recently expanded outpatient center and a soon-to-be-completed new rehabilitation center.

Congratulations and happy birthday to two great Baltimore institutions that are committed to the city and looking forward to their next 100 years.

— Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

