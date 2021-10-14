Pedestrian death rate can be lowered | READER COMMENTARY

We are heading into autumn and with the beautiful falling leaves and last hints of summer come the riskiest time of year for pedestrians. Shorter days — and less sunlight — mean higher risks for traffic crashes involving pedestrians: More than 30% of pedestrian fatalities between September and February happen at night.
In 2019, more than 6,200 American pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes across the nation. That’s one person every 85 minutes. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, 123 of these pedestrians were killed in Maryland, putting the Free State in 15th place for pedestrian deaths per population in the United States (”Pedestrian struck and killed on U.S. 29 in Ellicott City,” Sept. 9).
These staggering statistics are too often a result of reckless or careless driving. Almost half of pedestrian crashes throughout the U.S. that resulted in death involved alcohol, and many others can be attributed to higher auto speeds and distractions such as use of hand-held devices. The devastation of pedestrian fatalities will not decline unless drivers and pedestrians take personal responsibility, put down their phones and pay attention to the roads around them. Walking securely within our communities means promoting safer driver and pedestrian behaviors, ensuring that everyone on the road is mutually committed to safety.
October is designated by the National Transportation Safety Board as National Pedestrian Safety Month. The NTSB reminds us that we are all pedestrians at some point: educating the public and taking extra precautions will mean safer communities for pedestrians and all road users. Being mindful of greater risks now will mean avoiding a crash or fatality later.
Insurers continue to offer educational resources to road users as to the dangers of distracted and impaired driving and the direct implications for pedestrian safety. More national awareness is needed on the potential consequences of driving with distractions or under the influence of substances, as well as walking while looking down at handheld devices and failing to use crosswalks. Creating a better understanding for drivers and pedestrians of how to prevent pedestrian crashes will eventually help to reduce the number of pedestrian deaths nationwide, protecting what matters most.
Stephanie Strategos Polis, Bethesda
The writer is assistant vice president for public affairs with the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.
