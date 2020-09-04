MVA head: How Maryland can reduce traffic deaths | READER COMMENTARY

Many motorists are returning to Maryland roadways for work, play and vacations. We know unexpected breakdowns can happen, but inspecting your vehicle before travel to ensure it is in good working condition can help avoid an emergency. If you need to pull your car off the road because of a crash or vehicle issue, please move as far off the roadway as possible and turn on your hazard lights. Staying buckled inside the vehicle until roadside assistance arrives is often the safest strategy. If another vehicle strikes a disabled vehicle on the side of the road, a seat belt offers significant protection to the driver and passengers.