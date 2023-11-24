Don’t lay full blame for pedestrian deaths on drivers | READER COMMENTARY

A road sign in downtown Baltimore warns pedestrians not to enter the roadway unless using the crosswalk as part of an effort to curb squeegee workers, but may also improve traffic safety. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron)

Once again, The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board does a disservice to the subject of pedestrian safety (”Rise in pedestrian fatalities deserves more than passing notice,” Nov. 20). With the exception of a passing mention “drivers and pedestrians alike have become less cautious in their routine,” the editorial lays the blame entirely at the feet of the vehicle when, in fact, pedestrians have far more sightlines available to them than most vehicles.

That’s not to ignore those who have tragically been victims while fully within their crosswalks (or even sidewalks), but Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data might also reveal pedestrians who feel entitled, jump into crosswalks without looking, or wear ear buds that leave them lost in music or conversation. They may also be texting or crossing outside of designated areas and the like, all of which contribute to the problem.

Advertisement

I’ve had college kids jump — defiantly — in front of my 20,000-pound RV along the highway in Rehoboth, Delaware. They thought themselves clever, while I thought them lucky that they had someone with my skill set behind the wheel. Unless motorists are habitually driving down sidewalks, The Sun’s next editorial should take the pedestrians who freely wander off curbs in front of 4,000-pound blocks of steel on wheels to task.

— Peter Bell, Monkton

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.