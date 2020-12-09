Pearl Harbor anniversary deserved more attention | READER COMMENTARY

President Franklin Roosevelt said that Dec. 7 would be a day “that lives in infamy.” Well, evidently not as far as The Sun is concerned (”Coronavirus pandemic leads to virtual Pearl Harbor commemoration in Baltimore,” Dec. 7). In Monday’s print edition, I saw not one mention of the attack that led this nation into World War II. Worse yet, your daily feature titled “This Day In History” also made no mention of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Are you kidding me?
Over 2,300 American servicemen died that day. Seventy-nine years later, some of their bodies are still entombed in the sunken hull of the USS Arizona. And not only were our people there that fateful day in Hawaii, the battleship USS Maryland was there, too, right on Battleship Row. Yes, I know The Sun carried a feature story a couple days ago about this year’s celebration at Pearl Harbor and how it’s been scaled back due to the COVID-19 crisis (”USS Maryland bell on State House lawn in Annapolis has ties to Pearl Harbor,” Dec. 7). But Monday was the anniversary of the attack.
History teaches valuable lessons. It helps us avoid making major mistakes twice. Today, it’s The Sun that made the mistake by not honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice. May their souls rest in peace.
Bill Snitcher, Linthicum
