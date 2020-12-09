Pearl Harbor anniversary deserved more attention | READER COMMENTARY

Over 2,300 American servicemen died that day. Seventy-nine years later, some of their bodies are still entombed in the sunken hull of the USS Arizona. And not only were our people there that fateful day in Hawaii, the battleship USS Maryland was there, too, right on Battleship Row. Yes, I know The Sun carried a feature story a couple days ago about this year’s celebration at Pearl Harbor and how it’s been scaled back due to the COVID-19 crisis (”USS Maryland bell on State House lawn in Annapolis has ties to Pearl Harbor,” Dec. 7). But Monday was the anniversary of the attack.