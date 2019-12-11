What is the point of putting the Maurice “Peanut" King piece on the front page (“Peanut King: After 37 years in prison, a giant of Baltimore’s drug trade returns to face his city’s ruins,” Dec. 5)? By devoting so much attention to a drug dealer, reformed or not, this piece inadvertently glorifies past, current and would-be criminals.
Everyone, even President Donald Trump, knows all about our woes. Enough of this constant navel-gazing! Instead, we should celebrate Baltimore’s real heroes like our teachers, Dr. Douglas Robinson of Johns Hopkins Medical Institute and those involved in the University of Maryland, Baltimore Cure Scholars Program, who are working to provide valuable STEM experience for our inner city youth.
Clearly, more needs to be done. Our city needs to look forward, not sideways or backward.
Charles Hong, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.