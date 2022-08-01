Peach cake makes the news easier to swallow | READER COMMENTARY

With all the bad news and the divisive politics, it was wonderful to read Jacques Kelly’s reminiscences of peach cake in The Baltimore Sun (”Retro: Peach cake is a Baltimore delicacy, but what makes it so special?” July 28). I so remember going to Silber’s Bakery with my mother to buy a slab of peach cake when I was a child during those hot and steamy August days. What a memory!

The other “good news” item that stood out in the paper was the photo of the annual Assateague to Chincoteague wild pony swim, handled by the “saltwater cowboys.” I hope The Sun does more of a story on this annual event that is featured in the children’s book, “Misty of Chincoteague.”

Advertisement

— Denise Lutz, White Marsh

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.