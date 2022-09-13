A crusader who should inspire others | READER COMMENTARY

As a longtime peace activist in Baltimore, I was always impressed by the peace work of Susan K. Macfarlane. And I learned so much more about her activism in reading her obituary (”Susan K. Macfarlane, a civic activist who supported the building of Thanksgiving Place at Stadium Place, dies,” Sept. 12).

For example, I was unaware that she appeared before the House Un-American Activities Committee where she testified about the grave harm caused by atomic bomb testing. Who could support Strontium 90 getting into milk? According to the obituary, the committee vilified protesting mothers as “Un-American.” Susan was indeed speaking truth to power.

And of course, Susan was with us in protesting the U.S. war with Iraq. It is still shocking to think that the George W. Bush-Dick Cheney administration lied to Americans that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. Those of us in the movement against that morally reprehensible war knew it was a lie.

I thank Susan for her acts of courage and send my condolences to her family and many friends. Now that she is gone, I hope her life will influence others to speak out for peace with justice regardless of the consequences.

— Max Obuszewski, Baltimore

