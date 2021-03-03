Evaluating NFL mascots in a time of political correctness | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding the tongue-in-cheek commentary by Leonard Pitts Jr. (”Q is old news. Listen to Y before it’s too late,” March 1), I feel a need to respond. Political correctness has only started its task! Recognize that there are many groups being ignored.
I grew up an NFL Eagles fan in Philadelphia. However, I now recognize the inappropriate use of birds of prey (eagles, ravens, falcons) as well as other carnivores (lions and tigers and bears, oh my) as team symbols. How disconcerting this must be for vegans. Cowboys ride horses that have been tortured by domestication. Vikings periodically inflicted mass murder across Europe. Dolphins are virtual slaves in captivity.
I could go on and on, but I conclude with the Patriots. Those Massachusetts scoundrels were not patriots. They were rebels against the duly appointed king of the British Empire. They were not unlike the followers of Antifa with their radical idea of social justice for all and radical right groups who would exterminate everyone not like them (or at least exile them).
Warren Israel, Pikesville
