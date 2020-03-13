Proposed payroll tax holiday could prove harmful to health and retirement | READER COMMENTARY

There’s a consequence to this idea President Donald Trump is floating about a payroll tax holiday that is not being mentioned in the press and I don’t think it’s an unintended consequence (“Trump quickly pitches payroll tax relief to wary lawmakers on Capitol Hill,” March 10).
The articles in the press are correctly pointing out that the payroll tax holiday will help only those people who continue to work. It won’t help people who won’t have work because the places at which they work are closed.
The payroll tax holiday has the consequence that I strongly suspect President Trump fully intended of depleting the funds set aside for Social Security and Medicare as part of the Republican Party’s ongoing war against old people and sick people. Once the president causes Social Security and Medicare to go broke, millions of people will sink into poverty.
I can’t figure out why the Republicans want that to happen, but it’s quite clear from their actions that that’s what they want.
Dr. Henry Farkas, Pikesville
