What’s that noise from military bases? The sound of freedom. | READER COMMENTARY

The F/A-18E Super Hornet, the Navy s strike-fighter aircraft, received much of its initial testing at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River in St. Mary's County. The Super Hornet is capable of conducting both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat missions. (Kevin Flynn/Courtesy of McDonnell Douglas). (Kevin Flynn)

I am a retired defense contract engineer and to me every one of those loud noises coming from Maryland’s Naval Air Station Patuxent River that the recent letter writer complained about is the sound of freedom (”Pax River noise is ‘chain saw at the foot of our bed,’” July 21).

The military keeps us safe and alive, and I thank the military in my thoughts each time they “disturb” me with their noisemaking.

— William Robertson, Waukegan, Illinois

