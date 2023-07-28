What’s that noise from military bases? The sound of freedom. | READER COMMENTARY

I am a retired defense contract engineer and to me every one of those loud noises coming from Maryland’s Naval Air Station Patuxent River that the recent letter writer complained about is the sound of freedom (”Pax River noise is ‘chain saw at the foot of our bed,’” July 21).
The military keeps us safe and alive, and I thank the military in my thoughts each time they “disturb” me with their noisemaking.
— William Robertson, Waukegan, Illinois
