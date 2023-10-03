To fix Harborplace we need to do more than tear down the pavilions | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore residents have expressed concerns about the future of the now-shuttered Harborplace pavilions, File. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

Harborplace’s two pavilions, which were designed decades ago as mini waterfront malls, did not keep pace with shifting consumer demands and demographics. They became decaying, vacant buildings sitting on prime real estate.

It is appropriate that they be demolished (”Harborplace pavilions in Baltimore will come down as part of redevelopment, firm says,” Oct. 2).

However, their demise will do nothing to energize the Inner Harbor unless they are replaced by visionary architecture and landscaping that support diverse, multi-generational entertainment, nonprofit, recreational and dining venues.

The Inner Harbor has a chance of once again being the proud jewel of Baltimore. The time for it to happen is now.

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

