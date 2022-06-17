McCartney fans and ‘inner circle’ give Baltimore thumbs up | READER COMMENTARY

Nearly six decades after appearing in Baltimore alongside his bandmates at the height of Beatlemania, Paul McCartney returned Sunday, June 12 and performed at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the penultimate stop in his solo "Got Back" tour that began in April. ("Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun). (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

The energy throughput our city was steadily building for days leading up to the Paul McCartney at Camden Yards. Seeing huge convoys of trucks setting up for days before and then seeing crowds of people from different states, as well as Canada and overseas, flooding into Baltimore to see Sir Paul was incredible (”Seeing Paul McCartney again for the first time: Fans enjoy rock concert from former Beatle at Camden Yards,” June 13).

I own a small retail shop in Fell’s Point, and I witnessed firsthand people who were hesitant to come to Baltimore because of the lawless headlines, but once here? They were smitten. The harbor, the incredible restaurants, the independently owned brick and mortar retailers — people were in awe! Time after time, I heard people say “we’re telling everyone how great this city is.”

On Saturday, I had a member of Paul McCartney’s inner circle in the shop, and I asked him if they had any hesitation about coming here. He said absolutely, they were terrified. But he hired a driver and went to every section of the city and while doing so was texting Paul McCartney, telling him how beautiful our city is and how friendly people were in all parts of the city.

He has traveled the world multiple times over in the 33 years he’s worked for Sir Paul and said without a doubt, Baltimore is by far one of his favorite places and he definitely plans on returning with his family from Scotland.

Yes, I asked him to please thank Paul McCartney for coming to our city. And yes, I said, “Welcome to Baltimore, Hon!”

— Beth Hawks, Baltimore

