Pax River noise is ‘chain saw at the foot of our bed’ | READER COMMENTARY

My wife and I live at the mouth of St. Inigoes Creek on the north bank where the creek becomes part of the St. Mary’s River. We are situated 1,800 feet across the creek from the Webster Field Annex of the Patuxent River Naval Air Station (”Maryland’s military bases,” May 12). We are a retired couple in our late 60′s.

On a recent night, a helicopter made its rounds from 9:20 p.m. until 11 p.m. keeping us awake. It rattled our windows and walls. We called the Patuxent River Naval Air Station’s noise hotline at 9:28 p.m. The helicopter flew along our shore at a very low altitude and registered 102.6 decibels. It passed over approximately 10 times. This was the highest level of noise, including the F-35 tests we have heard, since moving here 14 years ago.

Then there’s the helicopter carrying a 20-to-30-foot-long I-beam approximately 100 feet above the water that kept a stationary position just off our dock for 45 minutes. It registered 96.2 decibels. Finally, the craft moved into the center of the St. Mary’s River three-quarters of a mile away and the decibel levels dropped into the mid-50 range.

We have recorded F-35 jets at 96.4 decibels, weapons practice at 73.6, a public address announcement at 64, and on and on. By comparison, a jet engine at 100 feet away is 140 decibels, a chain saw three feet away is 110 and a subway train at 200 feet is 95 while normal human conversation is between 50 and 60 decibels.

The level at which sustained exposure may result in hearing loss is 80-90 decibels.

We frequently call the Patuxent River Naval Air Station’s Noise Hotline. Typically, we are told that noise disturbances occur when a “noise advisory” is in effect. Apparently, the Navy is giving itself a pass. We called the other night at 9:28 p.m. We received a return call the following morning.

The pleasant woman from the noise hotline explained to us that the Navy must test above land. She said, “We did have multiple complaints from last night. This was from the testing of the CH-53K [King Stallion, a Sikorsky heavy lift helicopter]. So, during the day and night testing The IR (infrared) signature of the aircraft will be measured and used to develop algorithms for aircraft survivability equipment integrated into the aircraft. Until these algorithms are developed, the aircraft can’t be deployed and will be vulnerable to modern day weapons systems. Due to atmosphere considerations and the need for testing for new data at low altitudes, testing multiple times a day will be required.”

Great. We were just trying to sleep.

If they must test, can’t they do it over wide expanses of water? If they must test over land, can’t they do so over thousands of acres of uninhabited land in the region?

You can’t imagine how loud it was — like having a chain saw at the foot of our bed.

— Pat Elder, St. Mary’s City

