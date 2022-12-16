Polarized party politics are making the U.S. a mess | READER COMMENTARY

An anti-fascist protester swings a baton as members of the far-right Proud Boys advance during clashes between the politically opposed groups on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Oregon. (AP Photo/Alex Milan Tracy, File) (Alex Milan Tracy/AP)

After moving to Columbia County, Oregon, in 2010, I registered as a non-affiliated voter because of the progressive liberal socialist swing in Democratic Party policies with the election of Barack Obama. In the years since, I have maintained what I thought was a respectable civil profile of my political views.

Between President Obama’s pursuit to fundamentally transform (socialize) the nation, the hatred spewed by President Donald Trump, and the disgusting tribal behavior of both political parties during the 2020 and 2022 elections, it is time to take the gloves off and call politics for what it is — pure, undiluted bull (”Independents like Kyrsten Sinema are good for the country,” Dec. 15).

The Oregon Legislative Assembly, with a Democratic majority, passed the Oregon “motor voter” law in 2015 causing people to become registered voters automatically. The entire 2022 election was nothing but a disgusting name-calling de facto fight between the fascist far right and progressive liberal socialist far left.

The Democrats were more scared of losing power than concerned about the failing economy and high gas prices. No more discussing the issues of the day, it was a contest of how many lies can a candidate tell in a $2 million dollar, 30-second ad during prime time. Can either political party really solve the problems of homelessness and inflation before the next election cycle?

No, they’ll be too busy trying to raise funds for the next election’s ads.

— Joseph W. Turner III, Columbia City, Oregon

