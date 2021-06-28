Putting a lid on unruly parties in Baltimore County | READER COMMENTARY

I wholeheartedly agree with Baltimore County Councilman David Marks and State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger (“Fining hosts of unruly parties works; ‘social host ordinance’ needed throughout Baltimore County,” June 14) that “all communities in Baltimore County deserve the right to peace and quiet.”
Although my neighborhood of Towson Manor Village was part of the pilot program addressing loud and unruly parties held and attended by Towson University students, unruly behavior continues to be an ongoing problem in this area. These parties regularly generate loud noise and trash, and they are having an adverse impact on our quality of life and property values.
One of my neighbors who has lived here less than one year is already making plans to move due to the raucous parties occurring next door to her on a regular basis. Instead of placing the onus on longtime homeowners to report these loud parties, I strongly recommend that Towson University and Baltimore County Police increase evening and weekend patrols in this and other areas and issue citations where warranted.
A.M. Connolly, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.