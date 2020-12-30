Washington must set partisanship aside | READER COMMENTARY

Partisanship is a natural and necessary part of our political system. It is natural because it reflects the divergent interests of our heterogeneous nation. It is necessary because it mitigates the “tyranny of the majority” by guaranteeing that contrary voices are heard.
Partisanship, however, does not always serve the national interest in times of crisis (”Republican Sen. Josh Hawley will object to certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory,” Dec. 30).
The U.S. faced a crisis in 1933. Banks failed. Factory doors closed. Businesses from Main Street to Wall Street were shuttered. People lost their homes and farmers could not sell their crops to a hungry nation. Some disillusioned Americans looked to Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy or the Soviet Union as the model for the path to recovery.
The crisis of 1933 muted the normal partisan divisions allowing Franklin Roosevelt to enact the New Deal program. Not all the programs worked; not all would stand the test of time. Yet, for a short while at least, the partisan deadlock was broken and the nation was able to regain confidence and move forward.
The partisan divisions in 2020 have interfered with our ability to confront the current crisis. One hopes that the incoming administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris along with the congressional leadership can put their partisan hats on the shelf long enough so that we can get the country moving forward again.
Lawrence A. Miller, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.