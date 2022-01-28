When will Hogan do his job and fill parole vacancies? | READER COMMENTARY

I believe that it would take a much greater number of employees to do the important job of supervising convicted offenders in the community. For over 30 years, I supervised Parole and Probation agents with very large general caseloads. I also supervised a specialized unit of Parole and Probation agents who supervised male parolees under the age of 26 who had committed stranger-to-stranger crimes. As a new parole agent, I was assigned to a special unit housed at a drug research and treatment program. I had a metro-wide caseload in Baltimore as well as Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties. I had 35 active parolees, and they kept me very busy. The drug program was open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, as parolees were expected to work and would only be able to report in the evening. On as many as four nights a week, I would hold report days for my parolees. Parolees had my home phone number and would call me for various reasons, usually on weekends.