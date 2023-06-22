Youth intervention a better option than broken parole system | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In this Oct. 20, 2003 file photo, Lee Boyd Malvo listens to court proceedings during the trial of fellow sniper suspect John Allen Muhammad in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad fatally shot 10 people in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Malvo was sentenced to life-without-parole terms in both Virginia and in Maryland. (AP Photo/Martin Smith-Rodden, Pool, File) (MARTIN SMITH-RODDEN/AP)

Willie Hamilton’s account of his experience with Maryland’s parole system is truly heart wrenching (”I know personally that parole is a privilege; I also know Maryland’s system is broken,” June 19).

Unfortunately, our legal system looks at long prison sentences as a deterrent to potential offenders, rather than rehabilitation of incarcerated individuals. This model is not effective as crimes are being committed by preteens who don’t yet possess critical thinking skills to understand the consequences of their actions.

Advertisement

Baltimore is moving in the right direction by trying to reach these kids before they become criminals. This movement needs to be expanded statewide so we can serve as an example for the rest of the country.

— Eric Greene, Annapolis

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.