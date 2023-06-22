Youth intervention a better option than broken parole system | READER COMMENTARY

Willie Hamilton’s account of his experience with Maryland’s parole system is truly heart wrenching (”I know personally that parole is a privilege; I also know Maryland’s system is broken,” June 19).
Unfortunately, our legal system looks at long prison sentences as a deterrent to potential offenders, rather than rehabilitation of incarcerated individuals. This model is not effective as crimes are being committed by preteens who don’t yet possess critical thinking skills to understand the consequences of their actions.
Baltimore is moving in the right direction by trying to reach these kids before they become criminals. This movement needs to be expanded statewide so we can serve as an example for the rest of the country.
— Eric Greene, Annapolis
