Don’t require criminal justice degrees for parole agents | READER COMMENTARY

But there is an institutional roadblock in the hiring process for agents: the requirement of a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. While such a degree would no doubt be helpful, when I began my career as a new agent in 1971 and for many years thereafter, the minimum requirement was a degree in any discipline (mine was philosophy). Clearly, the criminal justice requirement severely limits the hiring pool and would also discourage someone looking for a career change later in life. As a newly promoted supervisor in 1983, into my unit came a very capable and distinguished lady at the experienced age of 62 who worked for many years as a social worker. I believe that her broad life experience benefited the agency and community and would be of similar value and welcomed by the agency in other applicants, but under present requirements, unfortunately, all the experience in the world will not matter without that criminal justice degree.