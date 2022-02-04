Don’t require criminal justice degrees for parole agents | READER COMMENTARY

In a recent letter to the editor, a former colleague challenged Gov. Larry Hogan to immediately address serious staffing shortages and woefully inadequate salaries of dedicated employees of Maryland’s Division of Parole and Probation (”When will Hogan do his job and fill parole vacancies?” Jan. 31). I wholeheartedly concur, but would like to suggest an additional strategy to address the chronic problem of repeat crime, too often committed by parolees and probationers under community supervision.
To all those college students who are pondering their futures and reviewing career opportunities post graduation, I would suggest considering what I might call the second best job in Maryland. A parole and probation agent (in Maryland agents are responsible for supervising both parolees and probationers, while many states have separate agencies for each population) does far more than simply checking “clients” in and initiating charges when they fail to comply or are re-arrested. In many ways an agent can serve in a much more nuanced and integrated role, as an employment counselor, life skills advisor, community referral source and positive coach when the supervised individual does well. And by conducting home visits, agents can assess family situations and the possible positive or negative influences that could affect those under supervision and either support or threaten their rehabilitation.
But there is an institutional roadblock in the hiring process for agents: the requirement of a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. While such a degree would no doubt be helpful, when I began my career as a new agent in 1971 and for many years thereafter, the minimum requirement was a degree in any discipline (mine was philosophy). Clearly, the criminal justice requirement severely limits the hiring pool and would also discourage someone looking for a career change later in life. As a newly promoted supervisor in 1983, into my unit came a very capable and distinguished lady at the experienced age of 62 who worked for many years as a social worker. I believe that her broad life experience benefited the agency and community and would be of similar value and welcomed by the agency in other applicants, but under present requirements, unfortunately, all the experience in the world will not matter without that criminal justice degree.
For that reason, I would urge agency leadership to recommend eliminating that requirement and return to former practice of a degree in any discipline and, at the same time, to enhance and professionalize agency training, which during my career was perfunctory at best. And what would be the best job in Maryland? I held it. As a supervisor in the same agency (I was privileged to have such a job with experienced and dedicated staff for 28 years) I got to train and mentor conscientious employees from a variety of backgrounds and with varied skills and experiences, all of whom work to contribute to the reduction of crime and make a real difference in our communities and our state.
Richard Wachter, Baltimore
