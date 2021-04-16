Parole reform was overdue in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

In another of Dan Rodricks’ usual excellent columns in The Baltimore Sun, he describes the previous problems with Maryland’s parole system (”Maryland’s legislature removes politics from the parole system. That’s progress,” April 13). As Dan mentioned, until this change, Maryland was one of only three states in the United States that allowed its governor to overrule the parole board’s recommendations for parole of those prisoners deserving to reenter society and be productive citizens.
Thank you, legislators and Dan.
I think it would be very nice and deserved if the two governors who refused to release Calvin Ash despite the parole board’s recommendations for release would give him a significant monetary gift for the extra 15 years that he spent in prison for political reasons. It would also be very nice if members of the public would do the same.
Kurt Wenzing, Westminster
