Reducing murder rates requires beefing up parole agency | READER COMMENTARY

In Maryland, agents supervise District Court and Circuit Court statewide. If a Baltimore person is placed on probation in Ocean City, he or she will be supervised in Baltimore, with the agent advising the Eastern Shore judge of any supervision problems. In addition to parole, District Court and Circuit Court case agents supervise mandatory release cases. These are cases in which the offender has not been approved for parole or has a short sentence. The agency collects fines, costs, restitution and supervision fees. Agents also must monitor compliance with special conditions including drug, alcohol and mental health treatment. If a probationer is court ordered to stay away from a certain location or person and violates this requirement the court or parole commission must be notified. If a Marylander commits an offense in another state and is placed on probation or parole, a Maryland agent will conduct a home and employment investigation and make a recommendation as to whether or not to accept this case for supervision in Maryland. People from other states may request transfer for other reasons. Agents receive calls from victims who are entitled to restitution or have other concerns about an offender. Many agents are investigators and perform pre-sentence and pardon investigations.