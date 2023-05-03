Turn grief over Parkville shooting victim into action | READER COMMENTARY

Hundreds of people who knew Elias Cieslak turned out to honor him at a vigil at Parkville High School (”Hundreds gather at Parkville High School to honor slain teen: ‘Everybody considered him a brother,’” April 28).
May those who loved him turn their grief into a powerful force and confront lawmakers who stand in the way of enacting effective gun safety laws. Elias was robbed of his life, and we, as a society, are being robbed of the potential of young peoples’ futures.
Let’s turn our grief into action!
— Carol Allen, Baltimore
