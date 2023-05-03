Turn grief over Parkville shooting victim into action | READER COMMENTARY

Friends and family were encouraged to bring to bring photos to an evening vigil for Elias Cieslak, the 17-year-old Parkville High School student who was shot and killed Sunday, April 23, 2023. (Dan Belson/Baltimore Sun). (Dan Belson/Baltimore Sun)

Hundreds of people who knew Elias Cieslak turned out to honor him at a vigil at Parkville High School (”Hundreds gather at Parkville High School to honor slain teen: ‘Everybody considered him a brother,’” April 28).

May those who loved him turn their grief into a powerful force and confront lawmakers who stand in the way of enacting effective gun safety laws. Elias was robbed of his life, and we, as a society, are being robbed of the potential of young peoples’ futures.

Let’s turn our grief into action!

— Carol Allen, Baltimore

