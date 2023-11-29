Rest in peace, Norman Albert Sr. | READER COMMENTARY

Reading about the conviction in the murder of Norman Albert Sr. brought back many memories (”Parkville man guilty of second-degree murder in 2021 death of 91-year-old man,” Nov. 21).
I worked with Norman at the Montgomery Ward store in Towson for around 15 years. He was one of the nicest, kindest men I have ever known.
Thanks to everyone who brought this person to justice. Rest in peace, Norman.
— Larry Earp, Sparks
