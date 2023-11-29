Rest in peace, Norman Albert Sr. | READER COMMENTARY

A small memorial adorns a mailbox in the 9200 block of Hines Road in Perry Hall where 91-year-old Norman Albert Sr. was found dead inside his home in 2021. A Baltimore County jury recently convicted a 40-year-old Parkville man of second-degree murder for beating him to death. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Reading about the conviction in the murder of Norman Albert Sr. brought back many memories (”Parkville man guilty of second-degree murder in 2021 death of 91-year-old man,” Nov. 21).

I worked with Norman at the Montgomery Ward store in Towson for around 15 years. He was one of the nicest, kindest men I have ever known.

Thanks to everyone who brought this person to justice. Rest in peace, Norman.

— Larry Earp, Sparks

