Police need to do a better job enforcing parking laws in predominantly Black neighborhoods | READER COMMENTARY

Residents are asked to “take pride” in their neighborhoods, yet requests to address this ongoing problem are ignored. While I reside within northeastern Baltimore, I’m certain this same issue exists within other Black neighborhoods. I’m not asking any officer to do anything more than their job. Parking violations only require writing a ticket and, depending on the circumstances, arranging to have the vehicle towed. When a police officer shows an interest in the area he or she is assigned, those residing within that neighborhood appreciate that effort.