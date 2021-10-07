Police need to do a better job enforcing parking laws in predominantly Black neighborhoods | READER COMMENTARY

How is it individuals are allowed to place vehicles in Black neighborhoods absent tags, listed for sale and parked almost 3 feet from the curb with impunity? When asked about having action taken against just such a vehicle, “COVID” was offered as the excuse for not responding to parking complaints by a Baltimore Police Department supervisor.
Now, as a retired city police sergeant, I can accept officers being reluctant to come into contact with people while there is a COVID-19 risk. However, I fail to understand how writing a parking ticket and placing it on the windshield or, better yet, having the offending vehicle towed places an officer in any way at risk of contracting COVID. Vehicles are being left in place for days, and in some instances months, depriving residents living in the area of parking.
I’m willing to bet if this activity were to occur, let’s say within the Roland Park area, and a citizen complained, said vehicle or vehicles, would be ticketed and towed immediately. Notifying 311 only generates a “confirmation number,” closing the complaint out and, “no action is taken.”
Residents are asked to “take pride” in their neighborhoods, yet requests to address this ongoing problem are ignored. While I reside within northeastern Baltimore, I’m certain this same issue exists within other Black neighborhoods. I’m not asking any officer to do anything more than their job. Parking violations only require writing a ticket and, depending on the circumstances, arranging to have the vehicle towed. When a police officer shows an interest in the area he or she is assigned, those residing within that neighborhood appreciate that effort.
Lloyd G. Caster, Baltimore
