Today I received a parking meter ticket for being three minutes overdue. For all the money the city squanders on water bills and frills (“‘If DPW was a business, it would be failing’: Baltimore City Council still has water-billing questions after oversight meeting,” March 4), it angers me the it fines ordinary citizens for slightly overdue parking meter infractions.
I strongly suggest the city begin instructing its meter readers to allow a 10-minute grace period before writing a parking ticket. After all, we are human beings sometime occupied with important errands, not simply walking, talking alarm clocks.
Herman M. Heyn, Baltimore
