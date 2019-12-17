After many years, my husband and I decided to spend a Saturday evening in Hampden. We had a great time until we returned to our car to find a $252 parking citation for parking in a bus lane. A steep price to pay for an honest mistake. Needless to say, we did not go back the following day to watch the Mayor’s Parade, something we had discussed over dinner at Cafe Hon (delicious dinner, by the way) (“Mayor’s Parade takes place in Hampden,” Dec. 8).
These extreme fines will certainly not help boost tourism. To the Parking Authority of Baltimore City: Please consider reducing this kind of fine to $100. And, to the officer who wrote a ticket in a not well-lighted spot: Our car is blue, not black. Thank you!
Irene Heath, Towson
