Highway to Nowhere park could be someplace special | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Rodricks’ column about turning around the Highway to Nowhere made me think of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park which is a lovely, long and narrow swath of green (”Could Biden infrastructure bill turn Baltimore’s Highway to Nowhere into a city park?” April 27).
We might not be able to have pagodas and windmills and conservatories, but it could be lovely. It’s about time that upgrading the environment and quality of life within predominately Black communities was given a high priority.
Ann Hunter, Cockeysville
