Much-needed aid to the nation’s most vital parks may soon be on the way | READER COMMENTARY

All Marylanders are blessed to enjoy a myriad of natural spaces that provide us with opportunities for recreation, to spend time with family and friends and to explore wildlife. But these places are especially crucial to urban communities. According to Abel Olivo of Corazon Latino, a national nonprofit that fosters stewardship of our natural resources, “the Great American Outdoors Act is vitally important to increasing equitable access of green spaces for Latinos and communities of color. More green spaces with trees in our urban areas means cooler summers and cleaner air, which directly correlates with rates of asthma and other chronic community diseases. This bill quite literally could mean life or death for some of our most vulnerable.”