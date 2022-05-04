Student calls for college debt relief suggests overindulgence by parents | READER COMMENTARY

I’m wondering why students believe they shouldn’t pay their student loans back (“Biden taking ‘hard look’ at student loan forgiveness,” April 28). They went into the college knowing the cost of the program, unless they have a rich family to pay for it. There are programs to help pay the cost, as in the military. It seems this attitude comes from parents giving and buying for the child whatever whim the child has had. It could also raise the cost of college for future generations, as the institutions don’t want to lose money, either. If Joe Biden relieves the students of their college debt, it will be one more bit of proof that he is not the president of the American people.

— Wesley K. Beckham, Middle River

