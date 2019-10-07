While I appreciate the need for formal visits that allow teachers to put their best foot forward when being evaluated for raises, in no way should unannounced visits from supervisors be discontinued (“Younger, social-justice-minded leadership of Baltimore Teachers Union willing to mix it up with school board,” Oct. 3).
The reasons are obvious and need not be stated here. As a lifelong classroom teacher, I, too, was apprehensive whenever someone appeared unannounced, but afterward would think, “Thank goodness that lesson went well.”
It took me years to realize that although there might not have been sparks flying, I was always prepared. Hence, I had no fear of anyone visiting at any time.
Stephanie Miller, Baltimore
