I find it very interesting to read about all the different programs that are being talked about on how to handle the squeegee kids and the youth of today in general. While many of the ideas have merit, I’m going to suggest that we look at the root of the problem (“Baltimore needs a holistic approach toward ‘squeegee kids,'” Sept. 17).
My father, who grew up during The Great Depression, often said that the problem wasn’t the kids, but rather the parents. His suggestion was this: Let’s hold the parents legally accountable and responsible for the actions of their children until they turn 18. It would take parenting out of the hands of the state and put it back where it belongs, in the hands of those who brought them into this world.
And yes, I am a parent. My two children grew up in a single-parent household, and now the oldest is a college professor and the youngest is a successful business woman.
It's time to stop passing the buck (which happens to be our tax dollars) and start holding everyone accountable and responsible for their actions.
E. Paul White, Arbutus
