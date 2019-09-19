Howard County school officials don’t seem to care what parents think about redistricting plan

Why are they doing this? Well, here’s the real kicker: it isn’t for the benefit of your kids at all. It is a misguided revival of the discredited policy of busing to close the educational performance gap. Supposedly, by sitting next to your kids in class someone else’s kids might do a little better. Any adverse impact it may have on you or your kids is disregarded as unimportant. This policy was an utter failure in its goal when tried in the ’70s, or else the problem wouldn’t still be with us. It also had numerous negative side effects, including fights in schools and destruction of communities. No wonder parents are disaffected from the school system.